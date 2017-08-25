Scores of jobs to be created at former Lincs airfield

Scores of new jobs could be created after the owners of a former military base revealed to turn part of it into a new business park.

Joint commercial agents, Lincoln-based Banks Long & Co and Clark Weightman of Hull, are confident that flexible buildings made available at the Hurricane Industrial Park – which forms part of the old RAF Kirton in Lindsey airfield – will attract the attention of both relocating and expanding companies.

Banks Long & Co director William Wall said the availability of three former hangars and a separate, more modern building, offer a variety of businesses working and office accommodation.

The buildings on the airfield, which was sold off by the Ministry of Defence in 2013, include old hangers ranging from 41,000 to 44,000 sq ft. There is also a more modern warehouse unit, which extends to more than 42,000 sq ft.

North Lincolnshire Council planners have already given permission for change of use of three buildings, with an application awaiting consent for the remainder.

“These buildings, which are new to the market, offer good potential for warehousing and logistics companies, particularly those who want to be within easy reach of the M180 and the East Coast ports,” said Mr Wall.

Clark Weightman director Simon Weightman said: “We are confident that Hurricane Industrial Park will be attractive to potential occupiers, due to the quality of space being offered and its close proximity to the A15.

“We have dealt with similar former RAF accommodation recently and this has proved popular. We are mindful of the fact that other Northern Lincolnshire warehousing locations currently have high occupancy levels and there are few opportunities in the market at the present time for occupiers requiring this level of space.

“Having recently purchased the site, the new owners have made a commitment to invest in creating a strong brand, enhanced security and utilities,” added Weightman.