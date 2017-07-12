Scunthorpe’s Clugston wins £5.7m contract

Scunthorpe’s Clugston has been appointed to deliver a £5.7m new build, ’best-in-class’ logistics facility for Tungsten Properties Ltd on land at J20 of the M1 at Lutterworth.

The scheme is being funded by Aberdeen Asset Management who are committed to delivering £12m worth of investment into Harborough District. When constructed, the project will provide strong economic benefit to the local and wider economy including the creation of up to 150 full and part-time jobs.

Jeff Penman, MD of Tungsten Properties Ltd, said: “We are delighted to be working with Scunthorpe-based Clugston Construction on this high-quality scheme. It is in one of the best logistics locations in the UK and I’m sure will be a successful project for Tungsten and Aberdeen Asset Management.”

The site includes the remains of a diverted watercourse, or leet, which is evidence of an ancient mill. This was of interest to Leicestershire County Council’s archaeology department who, before work began, carried out a detailed site excavation. As a result, works have been planned around existing known features.

New hard and soft landscaping installations will ensure an excellent look and feel to the scheme. The site is bound to the north by the River Swift, with that end of the site lying within an existing flood plain, the scheme design therefore provides flood protection measures in line with Environment Agency requirements.

Danny Dawson, Clugston Construction’s regional business manager for the West Midlands, said: “We are very pleased to have secured this project and look forward to the scheme ’coming out of the ground’. We will continue to work closely with our regional supply chain to ensure successful delivery of this high-quality facility for Tungsten Properties.”

The overall design and materials specified have been carefully considered to ensure that the scheme is both first-rate in its appearance and contextually appropriate to its ’gateway’ entrance to Lutterworth. A mixture of flat panel and profiled cladding will form the elevations. Feature glazing will be incorporated into the office element of the scheme to provide a focal point to the facility.

The professional team includes HTC Architects, PRP Structural Engineers and Goodrich Consulting LLP (Employers Agents & QS).

The building will benefit from a number of environmental features enabling a commitment to achieve BREEAM Very Good accreditation. The facility consists of a single unit of 128,600sqft/11,964sqm comprising a 116,000sqft/10,778sqm warehouse and 12,600sqft/1186sqm of office space over three floors.

External works include the construction of a customer car park and servicing yard/area with 121 dedicated car parking spaces (including 7 blue badge parking spaces), cyclist facilities and 13 HGV docks. A new site access off Lutterworth Road will create safe access/egress provision for staff and deliveries.