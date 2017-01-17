Second outbreak of bird flu in county confirmed

Another outbreak of bird flu in Lincolnshire has been confirmed overnight -this time at a turkey farm in East Lindsey.

Some of the turkeys have already died and the rest will have to be culled.

Authorities are yet to identify the farm, but it is thought to be close to the turkey farm in Tetney, which suffered the first bird flu outbreak in the county in December .

Defra say: “A 3 km Protection Zone and a 10 km Surveillance Zone have been put in place around the infected premises to limit the risk of the disease spreading. The flock is estimated to contain approximately 6,000 birds. A number have died and the remaining live birds at the premises are being humanely culled.”

“The advice from Public Health England is that the risk to public health from the virus is very low and the Food Standards Agency has made clear that bird flu does not pose a food safety risk for UK consumers.”