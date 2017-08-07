‘Secret knight’ gallops onto smartphones in Lincoln

The latest addition to Lincoln’s Knights Trail is all but invisible, except for those with smartphones.

The new ‘secret knight’ has launches this week with visitors to the city’s Brayford Pool waterfront able to glimpse the latest addition via an augmented reality app.

Developed by the University of Lincoln in partnership with Lincoln Business Improvement Group (BIG), the free app, reveals a 3D image of a medieval knight galloping across the user’s screen.

The image is triggered when the phone’s camera detects the secret marker located off Brayford Wharf East near to the University, on the bridge overlooking the Brayford Pool.

The appearance of the knight and his trusty steed can be customised from 64 colour combinations available, along with size of the image which can be changed with a simple tap of the screen.

A picture frame installed on the bridge allows the user to capture their knight in all its glory, set against the beautiful backdrop of the city’s Brayford Pool and the magnificent Lincoln Cathedral.

The installation also features a wireless access point, allowing visitors to download the application and share their customised knight with friends and family on social media.