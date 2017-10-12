Very serious collision – A15, Rippingale

One man has died in a collision on the A15 at Rippingale.

Two vehicles, a blue Audi and a green MG were involved in the collision – the blue Audi was travelling towards Bourne and the green MG was travelling towards Sleaford.

The three occupants of the blue Audi were not seriously injured.

Police told Lincolnshire today: “The road remains closed and traffic is busy in the area due to diverting traffic following an earlier collision on the A1.

“We ask for the patience of road users while we investigate this second tragic crash. We hope to have the A15 opened as soon as possible and await recovery of the vehicles. We estimate the A15 should be re-opened by 7.30 pm

“We are appealing for witnesses who saw either vehicle prior to the collision or the collision itself to contact us on the non-emergency number 101.”