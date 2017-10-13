Seven more hare courser arrests and 7 dogs seized

A series of incidents of hare coursing across the county has resulted in seven men being arrested, and seven dogs and two vehicles seized.

A number of reports were received about hare coursing in Swineshead, Sutterton, Fosdyke and Moulton this morning (Thursday 12th October). This has resulted in 4 men being arrested in the Grantham area. The men are from Bristol, Coventry, Desborough and St Albans. A Subaru Forester has been seized and a dog that is suspected of being abandoned has been taken and is being cared for.

In a separate incident, a report of hare coursing in Tillbridge Lane, Scampton has resulted in two men from Rochdale and a man from Cheshire being arrested. Six dogs and a Hyundai Santa Fe were seized.

Chief Superintendent Mark Housley said: ‘This demonstrates the challenges we face with hare coursing taking place in disparate parts of Lincolnshire and our commitment to tackle it. It also shows that people travel from all parts of the country to take part in hare coursing. We continue to seize dogs as that is a proportionate tactic to help us make Lincolnshire hostile to hare coursers’.

Happy Ending for dogs

Police are often asked what happens to dogs when they are seized from hare coursers. The dogs are cared for in approved kennels and we apply to the courts for forfeiture and re-homing. Sometimes the dogs have been abandoned when their owners have fled across fields to escape the police. Under those circumstances, we are able to re-home the dogs much more quickly.

The lovely dog in these photos was seized following a hare coursing incident at Deeping St Nicholas in February. She had been abandoned in the middle of a field on a cold wintry day. As she had been abandoned, she was classed as a stray and so we were able to pass her on to a local rescue charity soon afterwards. She is now called Ruby and is living happily with her shaggy friend.

Not all the dogs that we encounter are in as good a condition as Ruby when we first encounter them. A dog that was recently seized sadly needed veterinary care when it was discovered to have a broken jaw and damaged teeth. It is believed the injuries are consistent with the dog being used in badger-baiting. We will continue to care for this dog, named Bracken by officers, while legal proceedings are taken against their owner.

Chief Superintendent Mark Housley said: ‘The seizure of dogs is a powerful and proportionate tactic. We believe that this is the single biggest deterrent to those that would visit Lincolnshire for hare coursing. The dogs welfare is paramount and they are cared for and re-homed through animal charities’.