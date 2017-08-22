Sex predators jailed for 14 years each after taking advantage of drunken children in Louth

Two men who put a group of teenagers through an hour long ordeal carrying out a catalogue of sex offences against them have been jailed.

Paul McDowall and Alistair Evison were each given 14 year sentences after the court heard how they met two inebriated 15-year-old girls together with a boy, 14, outside a pub in Louth and after chatting to them offered the three of them a lift home.

The court heard that the trio were so intoxicated one of them could hardly stand and once in the car their nightmare began with Evison sexually assaulting the boy and one of the girls in the back seat whilst the car was moving.

The vehicle twice stopped at isolated rural places where both Evison and McDowall carried out a series of sexual assaults.

One of the girls was later raped by McDowall and the other two victims were subjected to serious sexual assaults.

The teenagers were later dropped back off in Louth town centre.

Despite Evison and McDowall each denying the string of offences, each were found guilty by the jury.

Passing sentence, Judge Simon Hirst, said: “Both of you were clearly aware these three young people were very vulnerable because of their age and their consumption of alcohol.

“What you did was to take advantage of their vulnerability.

“This offending by the two of you has had a profound effect on those young people.”

McDowall, 41, of Louth Road, South Somercotes, was found guilty of one charge of rape, two charges of sexual assault and a further charge of engaging in sexual activity with a child.

Evison, 43, whose address was given as c/o Stanley Close, Louth, was found guilty of three charges of assault by penetration, three charges of sexual assault and a further charge of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without their consent.

Michael Cranmer-Brown, prosecuting, explained that the three victims had been drinking and two of them had smoked cannabis.

They stopped at a bench outside the Gas Lamp near to the Louth Canal because one of the girls was so much under the influence that she was struggling to walk.

He said: “Her state of intoxication made her particularly vulnerable. On the face of it she barely knew what was going on around her.”

Mr Cranmer-Brown said that it was clear that McDowall and Evison were already discussing what they were going to do at the time they fetched their car to give the teenagers a lift.

James Gray, defending Evison, said his client had no previous record of committing sex offences.

Rebecca Lee, defending McDowell, added that no violence or threats were used during the commission of the offences.

She said: “He is devastated to find himself before the court. He is deeply ashamed to have been convicted of offences of this type.

“This plainly is behaviour he never intends to repeat. He regrets he involved himself in this.”

The pair were sentenced to 14 years each for the offences.