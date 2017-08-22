Sibsey man jailed after sexually assaulting three children

A 25-year-old man who sexually assaulted three children has been jailed for 27 months.

Christopher Hunt, of Paige Close, Sibsey, pleaded guilty and was sentenced at Lincoln Crown Court after the courts heard how he’d taken and distributed indecent images of children and sexual activity with a child.

Detective Sergeant Simon Todd, of Lincs Police Child Sexual Exploitation and Grooming team, said: “This is the second successful result for our team in the last week. Thanks to the bravery of people coming forward, we were able to locate the victims of this offence and help them recover from such a horrific offence. To know now that this individual is in jail is a great story for us and hopefully it will give the victims some form of justice.”

Officers began their investigation when police were shown evidence that Hunt had recorded a sex act with a victim.

Hunt had also disclosed in an online chat to a friend that he had engaged in sexual activity with an underage girl some years ago.

Officers traced the victims and gathered evidence, resulting in a successful prosecution last week.

Hunt was also placed on the sex offenders register for 10 years and was given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for a period of 10 years.