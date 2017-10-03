Sills & Betteridge Solicitors in HSBC Football Tournament Win

A number of organisations invited by HSBC competed in the Bank’s annual charity football tournament which was held at Lincoln City’s home ground, Sincil Bank to raise money for local charities.

HSBC customers, firms of local solicitors and accountants entered the tournament, and the team from East Midlands solicitors firm, Sills & Betteridge called ‘Sills Sabres’ emerged victorious beating Wright Vigar Accountants in the final on penalties.

As winners, Sills & Betteridge was allowed to choose the charity to receive the donation and West Lincolnshire Domestic Abuse Service (WLDAS) benefited from a donation of £1,100 raised by the tournament together with HSBC’s generous match funding.

Jenny Lowe, BD Manager for Sills & Betteridge commented. “WLDAS provide a critical service to those affected by domestic abuse in West Lincs, but like many charities, they face relentless funding cuts which leave the service’s future uncertain and those at risk vulnerable. We therefore wanted to support them with this fantastic amount and would like to thank HSBC for making it possible”.

Jane of WLDAS (pictured) said “It was such a lovely surprise. WLDAS are honoured that Sills & Betteridge chose our charity as the beneficiaries. This is a large amount of money for us, and it could not have come at a better time. Some of the money will be used in replacing and modernising the communal lounge area at the refuge. It is paramount that clients are welcomed into a warm, comforting friendly atmosphere, which aids their first steps to recovery and their own well being. WLDAS are overjoyed with the generosity and want to thank both Sills & Betteridge and HSBC for fund matching this donation“.