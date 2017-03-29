Singer-songwriter extraordinaire Eddi Reader to play Lincoln

Eddi Reader, the singular Scottish singer-songwriter renowned for her work with Fairground Attraction and an enduring solo career, is bringing her unique brand of pop folk to Lincoln.

Eddi grew up in Glasgow and Irvine where she learned to use music as a vehicle for communicating with others through busking and performing at the local folk clubs.

In the early 1980s, she travelled around Europe with circus and performance artists before moving to London where she quickly became a sought after session vocalist.

She famously harmonised with Annie Lennox touring with the Eurythmics, after her time with successful punk outfit Gang of Four.

It was the short-lived but warmly remembered Fairground Attraction that really brought her into the limelight and to the attention of a larger audience. The single ‘Perfect’ and parent album First of a Million Kisses both topped the British charts.

However, it was her subsequent albums which signalled her increasing ability to assimilate different musical styles and make them all very much her own.

Her unerring instinct for fine material, whether self-penned, collaborative or a carefully chosen cover version resulted in 1992’s Mirmama (1992), a self-titled effort in 1994, Candyfloss & Medicine (1996), Angels & Electricity (1998), and breaking into the new millennium with 2001’s Simple Soul.

Through these years Eddi based herself in London, but in 2001 she decided to move home to Glasgow where she recorded the classic Songs of Robert Burns album released to international acclaim in 2003.

Awarded the MBE in 2006 for services to singing, she took her Burns songs on a worldwide tour and found connections to the bard everywhere from Kolkata, India to Sydney, Australia.

In 2006 she released Peacetime on Rough Trade Records featuring the finest traditional players in the United Kingdom and produced by Folk Musician of The Year, John McCusker.

Constant touring with her band has created a magical organic chemistry between Eddi and her players and the results of this relationship can be found on her most recent release.

Love Is The Way, Eddi Reader’s seventh solo album, was released in March 2009 on Rough Trade Records.

Produced by Eddi herself, it is considered her best work so far. Recorded in a matter of days with her band in Glasgow, the record has captured the award winning songstress in her finest form.

2010 saw Eddi play sold out shows promoting Love Is The Way all over the world. It also brought Eddi’s Hollywood movie debut as she featured in Richard Linklaters, Me And Orson Welles with Zak Efron and Clare Danes.

From the traditional to the contemporary, Eddi brings joyous life to all forms of song. Her taste in co-writers, writers, songs and players is impeccable and anything with her name on it is guaranteed musical treasure.

Whilst the perfection of her technique is widely acknowledged, what sets Eddi apart is the depth and quality of the emotional performance; her ability not only to move the listener but to connect her experience to that of her audience.

She has effortlessly developed into one of popular music’s most thrilling and affecting performers.

You can see Eddi live in concert on Friday 5 May where she plays Lincoln’s Drill Hall. To book tickets, call the box office on 01522 873894 or visit the website.