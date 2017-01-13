Sir Elton John pays tribute to former Lincoln City and England Manager

Graham Taylor, who managed Lincoln City Football Club and England, has passed away at the age of 72 after a suspected heart attack.

He had an illustrious career in football and will be fondly remembered by fans. Under his management in the Football/Premier League his teams won some 461 games, and as England manager won 18 matches.

He also had successful spells at Watford and Aston Villa as a manager taking Villa to second in the First Division, and and managing Wolves.

Graham Taylor was brought up in Scunthorpe after moving at an early age from Worksop. He played for his school team, Scunthorpe Grammar, as well as the town, county and the England Grammar School sides. He was an amateur with Scunthorpe United and was soon signed by Grimsby Town FC. He later joined the Imps scoring on his debut in a 5-0 home victory over Notts County in 1968.

After retiring he worked as a respected presenter on Radio 5 Live and helped raise funds for various good causes by running the London Marathon in 2004 and cycling from London to Paris in 2010 for the RBL Poppy Appeal.

Social media is awash with fans paying tribute including legend Elton John who owned Watford during both of Taylor’s spells at the club.

Sir Elton says “I am deeply saddened and shocked to hear about Graham’s passing. He was like a brother to me,”

“We shared an unbreakable bond since we first met. We went on an incredible journey together and it will stay with me forever.

“He took my beloved Watford from the depths of the lower leagues to uncharted territory and into Europe. We have become a leading English club because of his managerial wisdom and genius.”