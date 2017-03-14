Six points and £200 – new penalty for using mobile while driving

Tough new penalties have been introduced for driving while using a mobile phone.

From today, drivers will receive SIX points on their driving licence and a £200 fine.

Young drivers also risk having their driving licence revoked following a first offence and motorists will no longer be offered the opportunity to go on a driver awareness course.

It is illegal to use a mobile phone, held in the hand, whilst driving or while stopped with the engine on, it has been illegal since December 2003 but there has been a worrying shift in attitudes to mobile phone use behind the wheel. The RAC surveyed 1,714 motorists and 31% of them said they used a handheld phone behind the wheel compared with 8% in 2014.

EMOpSS, which provides roads policing and collision investigation across Lincolnshire and neighbouring counties has been running a hard hitting campaign to highlight the horrific consequences of driving on a mobile phone.

Officers have made a film with Liese Bowers-Straw from Kirkby in Ashfield who was left with serious injuries following a collision on the M1 in November 2014. The collision was caused by a driver who was using her mobile phone while driving.

John Siddle, spokesperson for the Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership, said; “The offence of using a mobile phone whilst driving has long been in place yet some drivers feel their call is more important than the safety of other road users. Drivers behaving this way are often in the news when tragedy strikes and families are affected but drivers still believe it will not happen to them until it does. It is hoped that the new penalties, of 6 points and £200, will deter those drivers who put so much at risk. This dedicated campaign across our region will highlight the increase in penalties and in particular the removal of an offer of a course to negate penalty points. New drivers risk having their license revoked.”