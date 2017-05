A drug dealer has been jailed for three years after being caught trying to sell cocaine in Skegness.

Police were conducting an operation in the town, , to cut down the number of illicit substances being traded, using sniffer dogs to help them detect anyone with drugs.

They discovered a number of bags on 28 year old Michael Firth from Scarborough Avenue, who later pleaded guilty to having over five bags of the drug with the intent to supply.