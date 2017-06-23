Skegness law firm raises £3k for St Barnabus Hospice

Skegness law firm, Hodgkinsons Solicitors, has presented St Barnabas Hospice with a cheque for £3,096.

The money was raised by 21 members of the firm who joined the St Barnabas 5k Colour Dash back in May.

Che Shing Li, Hodgkinsons Managing Director, and Senior Director Steve Hill presented the cheque to Caroline Swindon, corporate fundraiser on behalf of St Barnabas.

Che said: “We have great team spirit at Hodgkinsons, so when we raise money for charity everyone pulls together.

“St Barnabas Hospice provides an exceptional and valuable service to people in Lincolnshire, yet it depends on fundraising and donations to meet its running costs.

“We are very happy to make this contribution to the hospice’s funds and will continue to support St Barnabas at every opportunity.”