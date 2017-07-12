Skills fund launched to boost talent pool in Greater Lincolnshire

The Greater Lincolnshire LEP has launched a Skills Capital Investment Fund to support training providers and boost the local talent pool.

The £6.4 million fund has been developed by the Greater Lincolnshire LEP and the Employment and Skills Board using Growth Deal 3 funding.

It is aimed at enabling colleges and training organisations to deliver additional or more relevant training that meets the needs of employers within the LEP’s important growing sectors.

Through this fund, the LEP seeks to work with partners to improve and modernise the local skills and training infrastructure so that businesses have fewer barriers to growth. As a result, employers will be better able to upskill their existing workforce, or find the relevant skills they need within the local talent pool.

Herman Kok, Chairman of the Employment and Skills Board, said: “Employers tell us they can struggle to find the right kind of skills or training so I’m delighted to be able to launch this fund today.

“It provides our local colleges and training organisations with an opportunity to review and modernise their training offer to meet the needs of our growing business sectors. Training organisations should engage with business communities, be creative and provide an offer fit for 2017 and beyond.”

The fund is eligible for further education colleges and approved training providers in the Greater Lincolnshire area which are on the Register of Training Organisations with the Education Skills Funding Agency in the current academic year to deliver education and training.

Business cases must be submitted by the end of August. Applications can be downloaded here.