Skills fund launched to boost talent pool in Greater Lincolnshire

The Greater Lincolnshire LEP has launched a Skills Capital Investment Fund to support training providers and boost the local talent pool.

The £6.4 million fund has been developed by the Greater Lincolnshire LEP and the Employment and Skills Board using Growth Deal 3 funding.

It is aimed at enabling colleges and training organisations to deliver additional or more relevant training that meets the needs of employers within the LEP’s important growing sectors.

Through this fund, the LEP seeks to work with partners to improve and modernise the local skills and training infrastructure so that businesses have fewer barriers to growth. As a result, employers will be better able to upskill their existing workforce, or find the relevant skills they need within the local talent pool.

