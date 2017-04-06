Skin Couture give Caistor salon a make-over

Since opening three years ago, boutique beauty salon Skin Couture has flourished, having recently revamped its flagship Caistor salon.

Skin Couture decided to update its premises to create a comfortable interior that would allow its clients to relax in a beautiful, calming environment.

It’s always been important for the salon to offer affordable luxuries with a quality of service that rivals large salons and spas, but at the same time remain friendly, welcoming and approachable.

It has a small team of therapists chosen not only for their skills but also for their commitment to client care and passion for the client’s experience.

The new salon and many updates it has made to facilities, music and lighting as well as layout will ensure Skin Couture continue to focus on providing excellent service for clients seeking luxurious beauty therapies.

