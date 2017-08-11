Sleaford businesses to stay after trialling pop up shops

Two businesses in Sleaford will be staying following a successful trial in the pop up shop scheme.

Gills 2 Gems a Handbag and Clothing Store and Little and Loud Photography have been testing the waters in Navigation Yard, Sleaford, since the end of February and both have decided to stay open as fully-fledged businesses.

Gill Allenby, owner of Gills 2 Gems, said: “The pop up shop has been invaluable as I’ve been able to see how my store works, what times are the best for opening and if it has a viable future.

“I’m so happy that it’s proved to be a real success and am delighted to be staying in business in the same unit where I’ve run the pop up shop.

“I could not have done it without the help of the team at North Kesteven District Council. Their advice and support has been amazing.

Charlotte Frisby, owner of Little and Loud Photography, said: “To be able to take the next step and commit to a permanent studio at Navigation Yard is fantastic.

“I’ve been working with The Prince’s Trust to build up my business plan and idea and this now feels like the natural next step.

“I’m over the moon to be staying in Navigation Yard and can’t wait to welcome more people through the doors to capture their moments on camera.”

Partnership NK, of which NKDC is a member, introduced the Pop-up-shop scheme to give new and existing businesses the chance to test the market place without the commitment of a long-term contract.

Herman Kok, Chairman, said: “We’re delighted that Gills 2 Gems and Little and Loud Photography will be staying open and we wish them every success in the months and years to come.

“They are great examples of why we introduced the pop up shop scheme.

We are pleased that the project has been a success overall – resulting in a win-win-win outcome for Shopkeepers, Landlords and the Community as a whole. We like to see it continue and If there are any landlords with vacant units that would like to host a pop up shop we’d be more than happy to work with them to see if we can make this happen.”