While a slowdown in household spending weighs on growth, messages around near-term momentum remain mixed with business surveys points to firmer growth.

In its second estimate of Q2 GDP, the ONS left growth unrevised at a sluggish 0.3%, rounding off a tepid first half of 2017. The expenditure breakdown made for glum reading, with almost no support coming from business investment, household spending or net trade; the public sector played more of a role in driving growth over Q2. However, messages around near-term momentum remain mixed with business surveys pointing to firmer growth since the beginning of 2017.

The CBI’s Industrial Trends Survey reported that total and export order books remained strong among manufacturers in the three months to August. Output growth also stayed robust and is expected to remain equally strong over the next quarter. Meanwhile, firms’ expectations for output price inflation picked up but remain relatively moderate in the context of recent trends.

The CBI’s Distributive Trades Survey showed that the volume of sales fell on a year ago at the fastest pace since July 2016, with orders placed on suppliers also falling considerably. Looking ahead to next month, retailers expect sales volumes to rebound in the year to September, while orders are expected to stabilise.

The CBI’s Service Sector Survey found that demand in the services sector had held up in the three months to August. But total costs per person in business and professional services firms rose at the fastest pace in nine years, while costs in consumer services rose at the quickest pace since February 2004, causing profitability to decline at the fastest pace since August 2012. Nevertheless, both sub-sectors reported that employment growth had picked up and investment intentions for the year ahead for IT remained robust.

Public sector finances showed that the government had run a surplus of £0.2bn in July, the first July surplus in 15 years. This largely stemmed from high inflows of self-assessment income tax, which are seasonably stronger in January and July, with this month’s receipts the highest since records began in 1999. Revisions to the 2016/17 fiscal year meant that government borrowing was £1.0bn less than previously estimated (at £45.1bn). This equates to 2.3% of GDP, the lowest ratio recorded since 2003/04.