Small business confidence plummets

Optimism among UK small firms has tumbled to its lowest level since the wake of the EU referendum amid unprecedented political and economic uncertainty, according to the latest Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) Small Business Index (SBI).

The SBI stands at +1 in Q3 2017, down from +15 in Q2, and close to the -3 seen immediately after last summer’s Brexit vote. One in eight small businesses (13%) now expects to downsize, hand on or close their business. The figure is at its highest since the SBI launched in 2012.

The new research shows a majority (70%) of small firms reporting a rise in operating costs compared to the same period last year. Labour costs (42%), taxation (21%) and rent (19%) are all frequently mentioned as causes of this increase.

Small businesses most frequently identify the domestic economy (63%) and consumer demand (35%) as barriers to growth. Consumer-facing firms in the retail (-20%) and entertainment (-30%) industries report some of the lowest levels of confidence.

Mike Cherry, FSB National Chairman, said: “Rising inflationary pressure and a weakening domestic economy are the twin drivers of plummeting confidence among small firms and consumers alike. With conference season and the Autumn Budget approaching, policymakers have an opportunity to restore optimism.

“A record proportion of business owners currently expect to downsize, sell or shut up shop, while rent and taxation are frequently mentioned as causes of increased costs. We need to see more support in this space – that includes ending enforcement of the ridiculous ‘staircase tax’.

“Small firms will be looking to the Chancellor to extend a lifeline at the Budget. In such a difficult trading environment, any new tax grabs or loss of reliefs for entrepreneurs would exacerbate existing challenges.”

Exporting small firms remain optimistic about their prospects. The proportion reporting an increase in overseas sales is at a three-year high (39%) and a similar proportion (35%) expect export growth to continue over the coming quarter.

Mike Cherry continued: “It’s encouraging to see that small firms which export are still bullish about the future. While growth falters here in the UK, it’s accelerating across the Eurozone and US.

“The right Brexit deal, including a transition period of at least three years and a comprehensive Free Trade Agreement, will be critical to ensuring small firms can access key overseas markets.

“Bringing forward measures to improve exporting, such as tax credits and export vouchers, would encourage more businesses to seek international opportunities.”

The net balance of firms reporting higher revenues has hit a four-year low (2.6%), while the proportion applying for credit (12%) is at its lowest since 2014. Less than a third of small firms expect to increase investment in the next three months (27%), a five percentage point drop compared to Q2.

Employment intentions remain stable, with the net balance of firms expecting to increase headcounts (9%) up compared to this time last year.

Mike Cherry added: “The drop-off in applications for external finance is a real concern. It’s another area where Brexit could make or break small business prospects. A botched withdrawal from the European Investment Fund would create further barriers for small firms looking to access finance.

“Employment intentions are up, but so too are labour costs. This is causing significant problems in a number of sectors, not least hospitality and retail. Action needs to be taken – increasing the Employment Allowance to £4,000 would help keep hiring intentions strong and boost pay levels.”