Small Businesses looking forward to Lincolnshire Show

The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) in Greater Lincolnshire and Peterborough says small businesses are looking forward to the 2017 Lincolnshire Show. The show provides a welcome boost to trade with more visitors to the area and a chance to showcase products and services to over 60,000 potential new customers over the two days of the show. With around 600 trade stands, the show also represents a fantastic networking opportunity so remember to take your business cards!

The show organisers, the Lincolnshire Agricultural Society, are expecting a high turnout again this year. Some interesting statistics were recorded from the previous year’s show that seem to confirm that it is a good place to be to raise awareness about business, products and services.

The Federation of Small Businesses ( FSB ) will be hosting the ‘FSB Experts in Business Marketplace’, a marquee that provides an opportunity for member businesses to test out show appearance before deciding on whether to have a stand of their own in future years. The ‘FSB Experts in Business Marketplace’ has 23 low cost trade stands that can be booked by member businesses for a nominal fee with prices starting at just £180.00 plus VAT. This covers both show days, 21 & 22 June with set up on the Tuesday. To enquire further just call 01522 569612.

Local business ‘DBS Internet Marketing’ of Navenby has already taken up a trade stand. General Manager Julie Priestley said; “Our business is keen to grow by taking on more customers and we see attendance at Lincolnshire Show as a great way to meet potential new clients. It also enables us to gain enhanced benefit from our FSB Membership by having a low cost trade stand in their Marketplace marquee.”



Stand holders are also entered into a free competition: the ‘Doug Balderson Agriculture Entrepreneur Award for Innovation’. This rewards the business that is deemed to be the most innovative in getting its products and services in front of potential customers. This is not just about retail though; there is a good cross section of types of business planning to exhibit with FSB.

This opportunity for business owners and managers comes at an appropriate time. It provides a break from pressing issues such as business rates, Brexit, pension auto enrolment and of course a General Election and gives the chance to focus on ‘business as usual’. So Lincolnshire Show represents a way to enhance sales but more importantly a chance to ‘get away from it all’ for a day or two.