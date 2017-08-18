Snap a selfie to win with Construction Knight

Smiling Lincoln residents and visitors could win a prize when they snap a selfie with Chestnut Homes’ Construction Knight.

The housebuilder is encouraging people to take a snap with their decorated knight to enter into a competition to win a gift card each week.

At the end of each week until the competition closes, Chestnut Homes – which is building the LN6 development off Westbrooke Road in the city – will choose one winner to receive a £10 gift card.

The Construction Knight has been standing proudly by Speakers’ Corner on the High Street since 20th May and has been designed to capture the county’s creative and lively community.

David Newton, Managing Director of Chestnut Homes, said: “Our Construction Knight has already created a lot of buzz and, while the sun’s out, we wanted to do something fun that everyone can engage in.

“People have been taking pictures with the knight since it first rode in to Lincoln back in May, so we thought that a selfie competition would allow people to show off their taking part in the trail.

“We’re looking forward to seeing who can take the best photo with our colourful knight.”

The Lincoln Knights’ Trail celebrates the 800th anniversary of the Battle of Lincoln and features 36 knight statues which have been installed across the city centre.

People can enter the competition by tagging Chestnut Homes in their selfies on Facebook, or by tweeting the company @chestnuthomes, or sending a direct message on either social media platform.

The competition will run until the Lincoln Knights’ Trail ends on Sunday 3rd September.