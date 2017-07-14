Something for the weekend Sir/Madam?

I love my job – well it’s hard not to when we get so many wonderful cars thrown our way for reviewing…this week it’s the Jaguar XE and what a car !

Taking the fight to Teutonic brands in the executive saloon segment is a big ask, but Jaguar has made a first-class impression with its small saloon, the XE.

It has a sturdy line-up of engines, and repays ardent drivers with superb handling and sharp steering. A bountiful kit list should attract company car users and it makes a refreshing change to see an executive car that’s not from Germany !

Our choice: 2.0d 180 Prestige

