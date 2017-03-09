Jazzie B brings neo-soul sound to Lincoln

Soul II Soul are returning with an explosive new tour and stopping off at Lincoln’s Engine Shed in May along the way.

The group are impossible to pin down, drawing inspiration from soul, R&B, hip hop and reggae.

To date, they’ve have sold over 10 million albums in over 35 territories worldwide and have product on over 200 compilation CDs while founder, music producer and entrepreneur Jazzie B has accreditation on over 35 million albums in over 100 territories. They’ve performed in over 20 countries, and appeared at some of the most famous venues in the world including Wembley and New York’s Universal Ample Theatre.

America embraced Soul II Soul to such a degree, in 1990 they picked up two Grammy’s. Jazzie was given the keys to seven cities in the US, including LA and New York, and the NAACP has honoured him. There’s even a Soul II Soul day over there.

In more recent times, musically Soul II Soul has kept itself contemporary – ‘Keep On Movin’’ was used for the high profile Renault Clio television ads. Mary J. Blige and Sean Kingston have both released cover versions of ‘Back To Life’; while Beverly Knight released her version of ‘FairPlay’ in 2011. A year later, ‘Back to Life’ was featured in the Opening Ceremony of the London 2012 Olympics.

2013 has been the year it came back home for Soul II Soul – literally. In spring the clothing range’s Classics Collection took original artwork from the Funki Dred archives to reprint on modern fabrics, cut to contemporary shapes, designed around the rhythms of the dance.

Jazzie himself was honoured by his birthplace – Finsbury Park – when local residents selected three distinguished locals of the area for their contribution and inspiration to the community. An ironwork sculpture of him now stands at the Portrait Bench by the station forecourt, alongside suffragette Edith Garrud and health pioneer Florence Keen. The year finished on a high, when, as curtain-raiser to Soul II Soul’s 25th Anniversary in 2014, they performed a series of full band, old school-style gigs all over the UK.

For the man who considers himself as a “pleasure giver”, it’s paramount to Jazzie to remain a part of the club scene.

He said: “Being a sound system is very important to me, I still DJ in clubs. And the label is run like a sound system. It’s all exactly the same as before, except that the times have changed. Technically we are still a sound system. The singers and artists are our MCs, and instead of mix tapes we now make records and CDs.”

Soul II Soul play Lincoln’s Engine Shed Friday 12 May.