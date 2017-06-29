Revealed: the South Holland men jailed for shotgun crime

Three South Holland men have been sentenced for their part in a shooting which took place at Anfield Road, Long Sutton.

The men were sentenced on Friday 23rd June after pleading guilty to visiting Anfield Close, in Long Sutton, at which time Lloyd Peter Hook discharged a shot gun through a window of a house; incredibly, no-one was injured.

All three men were convicted of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Lloyd Peter Hook, aged 22, received a total of 7 years and 6 months imprisonment.

Samuel James Tooke, aged 26, received a total 10 years imprisonment, which also included additional offences of burglary dwelling and handling stolen goods.

Shane Kelk, aged 23, received a total of 7 years and 5 months imprisonment, which also included additional offences of, burglary, handling stolen goods, theft, assault, assaulting a police officer, possession of a knife, and drugs trafficking offences.