Spires and Steeples challenge celebrates ten years

Starting in Lincoln, the route follows the Spires and Steeples Arts & Heritage Trail, an off road trail that follows way marked public footpaths and bridleways crossing open fields and countryside lanes, finishing at the National Centre for Craft and Design in Sleaford.

The Challenge is in aid of WheelPower which provides sports wheelchairs, training and support to disabled people. Participants are also welcome to raise funds for their own respective charities.

“It has such a great community feeling!” says Events Manager Benjamin Rowe. “We have participants take part from across the country and it’s great to see everyone supporting each other along the way whether they know each other or not. That’s what makes the challenge what it is.”

“We also have support from a huge volunteer network which without them, the event just wouldn’t happen. Most of our volunteers live within the district which really shows how our communities come together to support such a fantastic event. If you think you can spare some time for the challenge then please get in touch.”

Prices will remain the same which are £18 per person for the 26 mile run/walk and £15 per person for the 13 mile run/walk. Participants must be 16 years and over to enter the 26 mile run, however anyone aged 14-15 years may enter the 26 mile walk or 13 mile walk / run but must be accompanied by an adult

You can enter online via Runners World – to find the link visit www.1life.co.uk/spiresandsteepleschallenge. You can also enter over the phone by calling the events team on 01522 694353. Postal entries are due to open soon.