Spitalgate Heath revealed as one of UK’s new 14 garden villages

Amongst the 14 new garden villages announced by the government in the new year, Spitalgate Heath in Lincolnshire has been revealed as one of the planned sites.

The new villages will receive about £6m in government funding to help deliver a total of 48,000 homes, with a further £1.4m of funding being provided for the delivery of the new towns.

The developments will be distinct new places, with their own community facilities, rather than extensions to existing urban areas, according to the government.

The projects aim to address the shortage of housing in the UK but Dame Kate Barker, who carried out an independent housing supply in 2004, is on record as saying this will only make up for only one years backlog. Shadow housing secretary John Healey stresses: “In the last six years there have been fewer homes built than under any peacetime prime minister since the 1920s.”

Other critics are concerned that villages, supposedly protected by Green Belt, look set to be swallowed up by the urban sprawl of neighbouring towns.

Commenting on the projects, Shaun Spiers, chief executive of the Campaign to Protect Rural England, says: “CPRE welcomes efforts to tackle the housing crisis in the form of high quality, well-planned and well-located developments. Done well with genuine local consent, garden villages and garden towns can be part of the solution and certainly preferable to what is currently happening in too many parts of the country – poor quality new estates plonked down on the edge of villages and market towns, in the teeth of local opposition and in defiance of good planning principles.

“But CPRE will look closely at these specific proposals to ensure that they really are locally led; that they respect the Green Belt and other planning designations; and that they meet housing need, particularly the need for genuinely affordable housing for local people, and are not driven by over-ambitious, centrally dictated housing targets.

“Where communities support new settlements, they should be protected from speculative planning applications for a long time to come.”