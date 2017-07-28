Sports festival attracts 250 young players

The StreetGames Festival 2017 saw 250 young people competing in a whole host of sport and fitness activities at Lincoln Christ’s Hospital School.

Refusing to give in to the rain, teams on the day were made up of young people from around the county who have been working closely with Positive Futures over the past three months.

Now in its seventh year, the festival is organised by Positive Futures as part of its vibrant sporting offer for young people of Lincolnshire.

The day was packed with a whole host of sport and fitness activities, all free for young people. New to this year’s event was disco dodgeball, football darts and an indoor golf challenge from Lincoln College.

Lincoln City FC kindly brought their league winning trophy so young people could get a selfie. In addition the Young Inspectors, Lincolnshire Police, Safe Team, Quit 51 helped promote the festival message of staying safe.

David Sampher, Sports Development Manager with Children’s Services, said: “Although the heavens opened up and the day was better suited to umbrellas and wellies rather than footy boots and shin pads, young people really enjoyed the competition and soaked up the festival atmosphere. It’s a fitting way to celebrate the efforts of these young people towards positive activities.”