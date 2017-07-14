Springfield plan £1m miniature village and JCB play area for shopping centre

Plans for a new £1 million JCB style play centre, creating up to 40 jobs at Springfield shopping centre, have been submitted to South Holland Council.

The scheme would see a miniature village and construction site containing everything from a health and safety briefing classroom for budding operators through to a large track and building site where children can experience both fun and educational play.

Along with introducing a new JCB Young Driver Zone, with a large track for pedal diggers, a JCB slide, scaffold themed climbing frame and other interactive play equipment, the proposal also incorporates a new High Top Hobbit Village wooden climbing and play facility, as well as a a new sheltered infant sand play and seating area.

SLR Outlets, which operates the Springfields Outlet Shopping Centre in Spalding, has said the investment would create an entertainment centre for all ages, incorporating a range of new play activities.

SLR specialise in creating bespoke, footfall driving, appealing and sustainable leisure attractions. They construct business cases on behalf of clients, using industry leading research, and then build business plans and once operational, help optimise performance.