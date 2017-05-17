St Hugh’s Hospital searching for new staff

HMT St Hugh’s is on the lookout for new staff to fill a range of positions throughout the hospital.

Based in Grimsby, St Hugh’s Hospital is inviting healthcare professionals who are interested in working at the hospital to attend its first recruitment open day.

The event, on Saturday 20th May, will include a welcome presentation, where potential applicants can find out more about the ethos of the hospital before being shown around the facilities by one of the experienced heads of department.

Ashley Brown, Hospital Director at St Hugh’s, said: “We have big plans to expand the hospital in the next few years but first we need to make sure we have the right staff in place to help us to provide an excellent standard of care for our patients now and in the future.”

Heads of departments will be available throughout the day to show interested applicants around the specialist facilities and will be on hand to answer any questions. Applicants are encouraged to bring their CV with them so they can discuss job opportunities.

Ashley added: “Our team is made up of experienced and caring individuals who work together to deliver world-class healthcare and we’re looking forward to adding to the team ahead of our development plans to increase the size of the hospital.

“I’m extremely proud of our staff benefits package and the ongoing training and development opportunities illustrate our commitment to supporting ambition in our workforce.

Gary Allington, Health Promotion Officer at St Hugh’s, said: “As well as a keen focus on our patients and staff, HMT St Hugh’s aims to improve health and wellbeing through research projects and health promotion. We support several activities in the local community to encourage people of all ages to get involved in sports.

“We even encourage our team to get involved and several staff including our hospital director, peri-operative care manager and two of our physiotherapists are keen cyclists and runners.”

St Hugh’s Hospital is seeking applications from consultants, nurses, operating department practitioners (ODP), radiographers, physiotherapists and non-clinical staff.