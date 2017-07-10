12.8 C
St. Modwen swoop on prime Lincolnshire development land

St. Modwen swoop on prime Lincolnshire development land

Steve Fisher
Image courtesy of shutterstock

A business park on the edge of Lincoln has been sold to St Modwen after its previous owners went into recievership.

The national regeneration specialist has acquired the site which has planning consent for more than 960,000 sq ft of commercial space with current occupiers including Apogee, Turbine Efficiency and UK Mail. The site also boasts a new 40,300 sq ft facility for DPDUK.

Modwen already owns more than 30 acres of industrial land in Lincoln, the majority of which is let to Siemens with whom the company worked in partnership on the delivery of a new 135,000 sq ft facility at Teal Park in 2012.

Deputy leader of North Kesteven District Council, Susan Howe said: “Network 46 is one of only three key strategic employment sites in the district and developments here will be fundamental to delivering NKDC’s ambitions for economic growth. We are delighted to be working with St. Modwen again after forging a successful partnership during the delivery of Siemen’s new facility at Teal Park.”

Rob Richardson, Development Manager at St. Modwen, said: “We have, for some time, been keen to extend our development activity in Lincolnshire and Network 46 was the ideal opportunity.

“We have had a good experience working with the Local Authorities in the area and have been encouraged by their proactive approach.

“The development’s location is excellent and has already proven popular for growing indigenous companies as well as new businesses to the area, and we see this continuing.”

