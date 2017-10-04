Stamford director unable to pay back any of £3m stolen from Venture Capital company

A company director who defrauded a capital venture company to invest in his firm and defraud them of just under £3 million is “penniless” and unable to repay any of the money, a court has been told.

Alan Chandler, 46, of Torrance Drive, Melton Mowbray, was jailed for seven years in July after he pleaded guilty to three charges of fraud.

The court heard how Chandler led a lavish lifestyle with venture capital money rather than investing it into the business, which would have been a viable concern but for Chandlers greed .

Alan Chandler, 46, of energy company Soleil Holdings Ltd, had used forged documents to convince a Monaco-based venture capital company to invest £3m in his green energy company and falsely claimed he was a multi-millionaire.

Having secured the money for his business, which converted straw into electricity, he then went on to use the capital for his own purposes enjoying an extravagant lifestyle buying lavish cars, and a rented farmhouse near Stamford and enjoying exotic vacations, leaving the company to flounder.

Following Chandler’s conviction a financial investigation was carried out to determine if he could pay any of the money back.

A Proceeds of Crime Hearing at Lincoln Crown Court on Monday, (October 2nd) heard that only a “nominal” confiscation order could be made against Chandler.

Jon Dee, prosecuting, told the court: “He is penniless and in considerable debt, the Crown accept that.”

Recorder Helen Malcolm QC adjourned the hearing until October 23rd for the prosecution to decide if they wanted to contest a sum of just under £3 million as the criminal benefit made by Chandler.

The Courts had heard how Chandler gained the confidence of Fredrik Werner and Agne Svensson, who operated a venture capital company called Marine Life, by weaving a web of lies.

These included claiming: he was the son of a High Court Judge, had numerous properties across the UK and Europe,and that he had received 150,000 shares worth £5 million after departing his previous company. Later it transpired that these documents had been forged too, and the shares had been worth just £56,000.

Having attained the investment Chandler went on to splurge the money funding his extravagant lifestyle and attempted to cover his tracks by repeatedly claiming that

Consequently, the two investors lost the £3m after the company collapsed.

Chandler, who was previously known as Mark Lamb, admitted to three charges of fraud and was sentenced to seven years imprisonment .

Recorder Paul Mann QC, sentencing, told Chandler: “If the investors had known the truth, they would have cut their losses.

“As it was they became sucked into making more payments as a result of your assurances.

“They have lost every penny they invested with you. You just fed them lies.

“You created a fictional lifestyle.

“In every sense of the word you have lived your life as a professional conman.

“Your desire to get rich quick is one of the reasons why the business failed.”

Jonathon Dee, prosecuting, said that Chandler made a series of false claims to win the investment and explained how Mr Werner and Mr Svensson conducted due diligence but “nothing cropped up.”

In an attempt to cover his tracks, when the investors grew restless Chandler claimed he couldn’t provide them with up to date financial information due to a fire, and claimed his firm was due an insurance payout of £750,000.

Dee went on to explain that Chandler eventually came clean after insurers paid out only a fraction of this amount , paying a mere £23,000 for the fire.

Mr Dee said: “He finally realised that the business had failed.

“There was a meeting where Mr Werner and Mr Svensson learned the truth. What they learned greatly shocked them.”

Greg Johnson, Chandler’s defence lawyer, said: “This was a company that was viable. It could have succeeded. He was trying to make the company succeed.”