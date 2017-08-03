Stamford shoppers get into Georgian festival spirit

With Stamford’s Georgian Festival now just weeks away, the costume ball and ‘Austentatious’ period drama event celebrating Jane Austen have already sold out and many other events are selling quickly.

Officially launching the festival programme in the High Street on Friday, Council Leader Cllr Matthew Lee said: “The Georgian festival is a great opportunity to celebrate Stamford’s history and spread the word about our unique and beautiful town.

“As well as being great fun, it’s great for the town’s economy, with tens of thousands of visitors enjoying our attractions, shops and restaurants.”

“There are amazing things on the programme. I am particularly looking forward to going to the Gin Whore show and listening to Dan Cruickshank’s thoughts on Georgian architecture in a year when we celebrate the 50th anniversary of Stamford’s designation as the UK’s first conservation area.”

SKDC staff wearing Georgian costumes created a wonderful atmosphere as they handed out more than 1,000 programmes with children enjoying entertainment from a bygone era.

Old-style cup and ball games proved popular with children visiting the stand, many of whom also enjoyed decorating masks and fans.

There are still tickets available across the 60-plus events programme and character actor John White’s presence on Friday in costume as slave ship crew member William Knight captured the colour and fun of the festival.