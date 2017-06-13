Star Wars alumni new patron at St Barnabas Hospice

Lincolnshire’s St Barnabus Hospice has revealed its new patron in none other than film star Warwick Davies.

Davies, whose film roles include Star Wars and Harry Potter, recently made his first official appearance on behalf on the charity during their anniversary celebration on June 11.

He said: “I am humbled to have been asked to be the patron for St Barnabas Hospice, a charity that can make such a difference to the comfort of an individual and their family at such a difficult time.

“The environment and support they provide is second to none and a much needed part of the care system in this country.”

The anniversary event celebrated St Barnabas Hospice’s 35th birthday and included a special adapted Evensong to encapsulate a Service of Thanksgiving delivered by the Dean of Lincoln Cathedral followed by a drinks and canapes reception with special guests, long serving staff and volunteers exclusively invited.

Warwick has been a firm supporter of the Hospice for a number of years after holding stand-up fundraising events and officially opening the charity’s pioneering Hospice in the Hospital in Grantham.

Veronica McBain, Head of Fundraising and Marketing, said: “We are thrilled to have Warwick’s support as our new St Barnabas Hospice patron. He has already demonstrated his commitment and understanding of our work and we are all really looking forward to working with him in the coming months.”

It’s not the first time Davies has officiated in Lincolnshire’s healthcare infrastructure, after the actor officially opened the £1.2 million unit within Grantham and District Hospital last year.