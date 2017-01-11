Stoke Rochford Hall Grantham acquired by Talash Hotels Group

Home to the NUT’s National Education and Training Centre since 1978, the 96-room Victorian Mansion now joins the expanding Talash group, as its flagship hotel. Talash Hotels also owns and operates the Best Western Barons Court Hotel in Walsall, Falstaff Hotel in Leamington Spa, The Allesley Hotel in Coventry, Honiley Court Hotel in Warwick, Risley Hall Hotel & Spa in Derbyshire, The Quorn Country Hotel in Leicestershire, the Chimney House Hotel in Cheshire and the Huntly Arms Hotel in Aboyne. Talash Hotels Head Office is in Warwickshire and owned by brothers Ravi and Sanjay Kathuria.

Sanjay Kathuria said: “We are immensely excited about Stoke Rochford Hall joining our group and proud to be its new owner, where we have significant plans to refurbish the property and develop the business. The hotel is trading successfully and we see a number of opportunities to enhance this within our group. Stoke Rochford Hall is the latest step in our ambition for 20 hotels by 2020. We look forward to welcoming new and existing customers as we put the hidden gem of Stoke Rochford Hotel on the map and we hope that everyone will come visit this fantastic hotel and its grounds. There is so much history to discover and why wouldn’t you want to hold your wedding or company event here?!”

Originally built in the 1840’s as a private residence, the Hall offers a state of the art hotel, conference and banqueting facility, while retaining its old-world charm and values, which lend itself to being a fabulously attractive wedding venue. Stoke Rochford Hall is six miles south of Grantham, a quarter mile from the A1 and under 75 minutes from London Kings Cross by train.