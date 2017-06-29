Street Food Festival Returns to Lincoln

The Lincoln Street Food Festival is poised to return to the High Street in coming weeks – from Thursday to Sunday, July 13 to 16 – with stalls manned by traders representing a wide variety of different countries.

Whether you love Thai dishes, Greece’s Mediterranean delights, German or Polish foods, sizzling Jamaican or Catalan favourites, there are all these and many other mouth-watering foods to savour.

Commenting on the event, Lincoln BIG Events & Promotion Manager Michael Armstrong said: “Once again, we have teamed-up with Market Place Europe to stage this event, which is returning by popular demand – this time for four days.

“This time the festival will be open from 9am to 9pm and until 5pm on the Sunday, so people can visit for breakfast, lunch or dinner, if they wish!”

The Greek Grill House will be serving gyros and filo spinach and feta cheese pies. Spanish trader Julian Moreno Jimenez will be bringing Bella Paella to the city, when he cooks a range of fresh, authentic paella, using his great grandma’s delicious family recipe.

Traditional Normandy creperie, Minot, will be making mouth-watering French crepes and savoury galettes and Sol Solent’s Catalan chefs will be creating delicious tapas and genuine Catalonian dishes.

For those who love hot and spicy foods, the Island Spice Grill will be serving-up Jamaican Sizzling Jerk Chicken Quarters, Spicy Veggie Wraps, Super Curried Goat, Scrumptious Jamaican Rice and Peas and more.