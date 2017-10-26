Streets Autumn Budget presentation

Event: Streets Autumn Budget 2017

Where : LINCOLN (Constance Stewart Building, Bishop Grosseteste University, Longdales Road, Lincoln, LN1 3DY)

When: 24th November 2017

Time: Start: 12 pm Ends: 2 p.m.

The Chancellor, Philip Hammond, has announced that the Autumn Budget will be delivered on Wednesday 22nd November. This will be the first Autumn Budget which will replace the previous Spring Budget typically delivered in March each year.

The Chancellor has said that the Autumn Budget is an opportunity for the Government to “set out our thinking on how to keep the economy strong and resilient and fair – an economy that works for everyone”.

To find out how the announcements, to be made in the first Budget since the general election, may affect you and your business why not attend one of Streets Chartered Accountants Budget presentations.

Streets Budget presentation will include:

· A review of the announcements made by the Chancellor

· Guidance on the impact of changes for individuals and businesses

· An indication as to the steps to be taken to deal with the announcements

· A reminder of any changes announced in the last or other prior year Budgets that are likely to affect you or your business

The aim of our presentation is to help delegates:

· Minimise any potential tax liabilities

· Create and protect wealth

· Take advantage of any schemes introduced to help individuals and businesses in the current climate

· Avoid the pitfalls of red tape

· Relieve the burden of red tape

All delegates will receive a complimentary Streets Budget Summary which includes details of the proposed tax changes based on the Chancellor’s statement.

If you and/or a colleague or acquaintance would like to attend then please visit www.streetsweb.co.uk/about/events/ or contact Laura Butler lbutler@streetsweb.co.uk.