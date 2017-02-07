Support acts announced for Human League’s Lincolnshire Show date

The support acts for the Human League’s highly anticipated Lincolnshire Showground summer date have now been revealed in Marc Almond and Hue and Cry.

Having sold over 30 million records, Marc Almond is an internationally acclaimed and successful artist who has influenced a generation of musicians.

Marc is perhaps best known as fronting synth pop duo Soft Cell, and releasing the seminal Non Stop Erotic Cabaret album, and the string of top ten hits including ‘Tainted Love’. The track has been covered by a range of diverse artists including Marilyn Manson and The Pussy Cat Dolls. Though Soft Cell parted in 1984, Marc has had a number of successful solo outings, and cemented him as one of Britain’s foremost performers.

Brothers Patrick and Gregory Kane formed Hue and Cry in 1983, the duo made a huge impact in the late 80’s with the albums Seduced and Abandoned and Remote as well as the massive hit singles such as ‘Labour of Love.’ Albums like Stars Crash Down and Jazz Not Jazz ensured Hue and Cry’s continued triumph in the 1990’s, whilst the release of the hugely applauded Open Soul in 2008 brought them firmly back into the limelight. The release of their seasonal album Xmasday (2009) and live album Bitter Suite, Again (2010), preceded the release of Hot Wire (2012) which received rave reviews. To date Hue and Cry have sold in excess of two million records worldwide.

2014 signalled the 25th anniversary of the seminal Hue and Cry album Remote, released to not only huge acclaim but to multi-platinum success, spawning the singles ‘Ordinary Angel’, ‘Violently’ and ‘Looking For Linda’.

Human League play the Showground on Saturday 27th May. For more information, call the box office on 08444 888 9991.