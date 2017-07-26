Suspected arson at stable yard leads to arrest of 15 year old boy

A suspected arson attack on a stable yard in Louth has led to the arrest of 15 year old boy.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to get in touch following the stable building fire on Eastfield Road in Louth at around 8.15pm on Monday, July 24th.

Fortunately, no animals were injured in the attack but police are keen to hear from any witnesses, or anyone with information about the fire .

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident number 453 of July 24.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.