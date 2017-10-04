Suspected arson attack at scrap metal merchants

Police want to trace two men in connection with a suspected arson attack at a scrap metal merchants in Scunthorpe.

The incident took place at LAS Metals Ltd on Midland Road around 1.30am on 14 September 2017.

Two men climbed over a wall to get into the yard, where two Fuchs cranes were set alight. Both fires were started in the cranes’ cabs.

One of the cranes, valued at £75,000, was burned out and written off. The other had superficial damage.

Anybody who may have any information about this incident has been asked to call 101 quoting log 24 of 14/09/17.