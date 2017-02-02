Sustainable water plan launches in Louth later this month

A plan which sets out how to ensure a sustainable water supply in Greater Lincolnshire while protecting homes, farms and businesses from flooding will be launched in Louth later this month.

The Greater Lincolnshire Water Management Plan was given a seal of approval by the Environment Secretary, the Rt Hon Andrea Leadsom MP, when it was launched in the House of Commons in September last year.

She praised the Greater Lincolnshire Local Enterprise Partnership for being “ahead of the game” when it comes to planning for future water supplies and reducing flood risk.

Now the plan is being given a Lincolnshire launch to allow more interested parties to hear about it and contribute their views.

“Greater Lincolnshire is a growth area which is planning to create 100,000 new homes and 29,000 new jobs and grow its economy by £8 billion by 2030,” said Mark Tinsley, a Board Member of the Greater Lincolnshire Local Enterprise Partnership and Chair of the Greater Lincolnshire Water Management Board.

“The area also has a long coastline and a great deal of low-lying land – 45% of Greater Lincolnshire is in the flood plain – so flood management is critical to facilitating growth. In a low-lying area more storms and sea level rise increase the risk of flooding from the sea.

“Our Water Management Plan is vital as it sets out how we ensure a sustainable water supply in the future while protecting our homes, farms and businesses from flooding.”

The Water Management Plan aims to increase investment in three linked areas: water supply, flood risk reduction and innovative ways of managing water – for example, through schemes which both reduce flood risk whilst securing the water resources needed for growth.

The launch will take place at the Best Western Kenwick Park Hotel near Louth on Friday 24th February 2017.