Polar explorer talk funds Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance for a day

A talk detailing the extraordinary story of polar explorers Scott & Shackletone helped fund the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance for a day.

The sell-out talk – ‘Scott & Shackleton: Portrayal of two Polar Greats’ – was organised by Savills Lincoln and Brewin Dolphin.

Tickets sales amassed an impressive £6,500 which was given directly to the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance Charity.

Formidable and world-renowned story-teller, Rob Caskie, took his audience of nearly 400 people on an emotional journey as he told the incredible real-life stories of two of the World’s greatest explorers – Captain Robert Falcon Scott and Sir Ernest Henry Shackleton.

The spell-binding tale was one of immense struggle, ultimate sacrifice, and triumph of the human spirit.

The event, which took place at the University of Lincoln’s Engine Shed, was the brain-child of Andrew Pearce, Trustee of the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance and Director at Savills.

Andrew himself has skied to the Geographic North and South Poles; climbed one of the Arctic’s highest mountains at the height of winter and, just last year, undertook an exploratory expedition to attempt the first commercial ascent of four of the biggest and most remote volcanoes in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

“Along with our friends and co-sponsors at Brewin Dolphin, we were absolutely delighted with the turnout, the feedback and most importantly, the total amount raised for an incredibly worthy cause,” Andrew said.

“We would like to extend our thanks to everyone who attended for their incredible generosity in raising such a tremendous sum; saving lives is something one truly cannot put a price on.”

Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance CEO, Karen Jobling, added: “I want to express a huge thank you to Andrew Pearce, Savills Lincoln and Brewin Dolphin for organising this amazing event and to everyone who supported it.

“It raised a total of £6,573.56. This money will fund an average day of three potentially life-saving missions. As a Charity we rely very much on the support of local businesses and members of the public, who choose to donate and raise money for us, so thank you.”