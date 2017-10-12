Big Bike-a-thon for Tallington Lodge Care Home staff

Staff and families of Tallington Lodge Care Home recently took to a sponsored bike ride to raise money for their residents comfort fund.

Setting up a static bike at Rhinos Gymnasium in Stamford, staff took it in turns to cycle great distances, finishing up with a fantastic total of £300, cycling over 200 miles in just under 8 hours.

Members of Yorkshire-based Construction Company, MV also joined the Tallington Team in their fundraising efforts.

MV Construction were commissioned to build Tallington Lodge and are now beginning phase 2 of the build project, which will transform Tallington Rest Home into an adjacent luxury 30 bed facility.

Country Court Care and MV Construction aim to complete this be quarter four of 2018.

Officially opened by Cllr Tony Story on 18th August, Tallington Lodge has been built next to Tallington Care Home on Main Road, Tallington and showcases how style and elegance can be incorporated in to the development of a care home, whilst remaining homely, warm and comfortable.

The new Care Home is built from traditional stone, whilst incorporating state of the art design and functionality.

This new build project will be the latest Care Home to join the Country Court Care group, a national, award-winning provider of residential, dementia and nursing care.

Winner of the “Residential Care Provider of the Year 2015”, Country Court Care has one simple philosophy; “Our residents and their families are at the heart of everything we do”.