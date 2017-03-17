Teen detained after 100mph police pursuit crash

A young driver who crashed a car during a high speed police chase and causing serious injuries to a pregnant woman and a 13-year-old girl has been detained.

Steven Thomas, (19) from Alfreton who was recorded at speeds of up to 100mph crashed the car he was driving into a tree beside the A158 near Hagworthingham, Lincolnshire.

Thomas, from Alfreton, was sentenced to 12 months detention after magistrates heard how

He (Thomas) was trying to evade a police pursuit and lost control of his car causing significant injuries to his two passengers.

The court heard Thomas had sustained a serious brain injury in the crash and it was claimed he needs to undergo an operation to insert a plate over his brain and now needs therapy for slow speech and poor balance.

Summing up, Paul Mann QC, said: “Having seen the photos of the wreckage, it is a wonder any of you survived.”

Thomas, of Scott Drive, Somercotes, Alfreton, pleaded guilty to two charges of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and was also banned from driving for two and half years and ordered to take an extended driving test.