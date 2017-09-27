Teenager charged with attempted murder

The 16 year old girl, arrested following an alleged serious assault on a 61 year old woman at Winterton Community Academy yesterday, has now been charged.

The incident which occurred on September 25th, resulted in Joy Simon, 61, being rushed to hospital with stab wounds and police arresting a girl on suspicion of attempted murder.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons is now to be charged with attempted murder and carrying without good reason, a blade or sharply pointed article on school premises.

The girl will appear at Grimsby Magistrates Court tomorrow.