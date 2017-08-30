Ten things to see at Scampton Airshow

Ahead of the inaugural Scampton Airshow taking place in September, the organisers have released a top ten things to see and do.

Watch the Five Hour Flying Display

You’ll be treated to five hours of exhilarating flying displays – featuring some of the best civilian and military displays around.

Marvel at the Red Arrows

No airshow line-up would be complete without the legendary Red Arrows but you don’t usually get to see them perform at their home base.

The RAF Red Arrows will be displaying on both Saturday and Sunday and you’ll also get the chance to see them arrive and depart numerous times over the weekend as they perform displays and flypasts elsewhere.

Witness a Special Flypast

As a salute to the Royal Air Force’s close links with the county of Lincolnshire, visitors will be treated to a special ‘Lincolnshire Flypast’ on Saturday 9 September as the Red Arrows are joined in formation by an RAF Sentinel and E-3D Sentry from RAF Waddington.

Go Green

Aside from the unmissable aircraft, there are plenty of activities for all the family at the Scampton Airshow. Head to the green zone to the brave zip wire and race the mini tanks and quad bikes. You’ll see Europe’s largest collection of military fire engines and a classic car display.

Experience RAF Scampton’s Unique Heritage

Scampton Airshow gives you the rare opportunity to visit this historic RAF Station and experience its’ 100 years of aviation. From WW1 and WW2 and the famous 617 ‘Dambusters’ Squadron, through to the Cold War when Scampton was a key station for the Vulcan.

Immerse yourself in the Techno Zone

Fast forward to the future and the Techno Zone where a vast range of free interactive STEM activities will inspire young minds and the spark to create the next generation of aviators and astronauts could be ignited.

Enjoy the Vintage Vibes

Step back in time to a bygone era of 1940s music, clothing and lifestyle in the Vintage Village. The stunning vocals of Heather Marie Little will provide a magnificent soundtrack to the historic warbirds gracing the skies above.

Explore the RAF Village

Meet serving men and women of the Royal Air Force in the RAF Village, experience the diverse roles within the current RAF and get hands on with the equipment they use to keep aircraft flying.

Get up close with the static aircraft

Walk one of the most varied static aircraft displays – featuring aircraft like the Canadian CF- 18 Hornet, Dutch F-16s, a variety of RAF examples and the first public appearance of privately owner F-4 Phantom, Buccaneer and Su-22.

Take to the skies

Take the opportunity to enjoy spectacular views of Lincolnshire, the show and surrounding areas with a helicopter pleasure flight! Adventure001 will be offering flights throughout the day.

The show will be taking place on 9-10 September.