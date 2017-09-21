Tennyson Research Centre exhibition to celebrate poet’s literary legacy

The Tennyson Research Centre at the Lincolnshire Archives will stage a small exhibition to mark the 125th anniversary of the poet’s death in October.

Entitled The Poet’s Death – And How He Survived It, the exhibition will look at Tennyson’s literary legacy and will include items such as the thermometer used during Tennyson’s final illness and the handkerchief that was placed over his face immediately after his death.

Visitors will also have a chance to see Tennyson’s writing desk, printed works from his library and items from his personal correspondence.

Adrian Wilkinson from Lincolnshire Archives said: “Although Tennyson died over a century ago, his legacy lives on.

“The exhibition looks at his death, his burial at Westminster Abbey and his long afterlife.

“It’s the perfect opportunity to learn more about one of the county’s most famous sons and one of the most quoted poets of all time.”

The exhibition will be open from 10am to 3pm on Friday 6 and Saturday 7 October. There is no need to book and admission is free.