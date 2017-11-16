Theatre Festival LIVE set to showcase festive offerings on 30th Nov

Three Lincoln “theatres” are ready to lift the curtain on a taste of what’s in store on the entertainment front this Christmas.

Lincoln Drill Hall, Lincoln Performing Arts Centre and the New Theatre Royal Lincoln are preparing to showcase their festive offerings at Theatre Festival LIVE – an event taking place in City Square on November 30th.

Festival LIVE will feature a pop-up stage and seating for performances taking place between 5pm and 8pm and it is hoped people enjoying late night shopping will be keen to take a break and make the most of a fantastic opportunity to enjoy a spot of live entertainment – then go on to buy tickets for their favourite shows from the on-site pop-up box offices.

Lighting and sound services are being provided by Peachy Productions and our compere for the evening is Steve Cawte of Up Stage Left.

This event is another first for Lincoln. There will be plenty of free parking – including at the new 1,001-space Central Car Park, off Broadgate (5pm to 9pm).

People are also invited to visit businesses in the Sincil Street area, that are staying open until 8pm and serving hot and cold food and drinks and other treats,” added Mr Armstrong.