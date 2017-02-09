Thieves make away with £60,000 of goods from Ulceby

Off road vehicles and air rifles valued at more than £60,000 have been stolen from a property in Ulceby.

Thieves broke into outbuildings in the Croxton area of the village recently .

Among the items stolen were a Rage Comet off-road vehicle, ten other quads and off-road bikes, two gas powered Coyote rifles and one BSA Ultra .22 air rifle.

Authorities hope that by circulating pictures of some of the stolen items, anyone offered them for sale – or with information about the break in – will get in touch.

If you can help, please call 101 quoting log number 83 of February 7th