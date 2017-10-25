Thought provoking ideas at Family Business Forum

The latest Lincolnshire Family Business Forum, held at The Lawns in Lincoln recently, appeared to infuse the audience with some thought provoking ideas.

The venue seemed an apt choice, given the premises were recently acquired by R W Stokes – a fourth generation family business. And, the firm has been busy restoring the site to its former glory to use as its headquarters.

The Family Business Forum is a regular event hosted by Streets Chartered Accountants, Andrew & Co Solicitors and NatWest Bank and supported by Business Lincolnshire. Its aim is to address the important role that family businesses play in the region’s economy and help overcome the unique challenges they face.

After a brief welcome by James Pinchbeck of Streets Chartered Accountants, Nick Peel of Stokes gave everyone a brief synopsis of what had led him back to the family business and the renovation of the Lawns.

It was then over to a panel of specialists to address the issues facing guests which comprised of: Paul Simpson of Andrew & Co, Neil Gray, Streets Partner and specialist family business adviser, Pat Doody from Natwest Bank and Russell Copley representing the Lincolnshire Investment Network.

The panel highlighted the role they play in supporting business growth, particularly in family businesses that are often funded by the family themselves, with perhaps some conventional bank borrowing or a loan.

They also clarified the need to look at alternative and additional forms of finance to support growth, re-structure and even the buyout of other family members, or the acquisition of a competitor, and helped de-bunk the myth that taking on equity partners means handing over a majority share.

Various questions were put to the panel over the need for investment, the options for funding and some of the pitfalls and challenges facing both family members and non-family members involved in such a decision.

The event rounded off with a delicious meal – the first ever served by R W Stokes at their recently refurbished premises – and an opportunity for family businesses to network and get to know each other better.

Commenting on the event, James Pinchbeck said: “Overall the discussion on Friday highlighted not only the concerns around external investment in a family business, but also the fact many such businesses are still unaware of the funding, including grants, that is available. It appears investment certainly can play a key part in the future viability of our county’s many family businesses whether it is to improve productivity, realise growth, or even take over competitors.”

The next Lincolnshire Family Business Forum event will take place in the Spring 2018 and is going to look at role of non family board members and how a non-Executive or non-family member of the management team can add value to the business.